Head of Colorado state mental hospital resigns as hospital is placed on "termination track"

The head of Colorado's state mental institution has resigned in the midst of a staffing shortage that resulted in federal regulators determining the Pueblo hospital poses an "immediate and serious threat to the health and safety" of its 449 patients. Officials at the Colorado Department of Human Services, which oversees the hospital, would not say whether the resignation of Superintendent Ron Hale is related to the hospital's numerous deficiencies, described in two recent federal reviews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.