Has 4/20 Burned Out in Colorado? April Data Shows Drop in Pot Taxes.
Colorado is used to seeing marijuana sales tax dollars spike in April, thanks to the 4/20 holiday on April 20, but that wasn't the case this year, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue . Sales tax data from the regulatory agency responsible for overseeing the state's Marijuana Enforcement Division shows that Colorado's 10 percent retail marijuana sales tax brought in slightly over $8.1 million statewide in April 2017, over $1 million more than the $6.94 million collected in April 2016 - but $2 million-plus less than what March brought in this year.
