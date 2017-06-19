Has 4/20 Burned Out in Colorado? Apri...

Has 4/20 Burned Out in Colorado? April Data Shows Drop in Pot Taxes.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

Colorado is used to seeing marijuana sales tax dollars spike in April, thanks to the 4/20 holiday on April 20, but that wasn't the case this year, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue . Sales tax data from the regulatory agency responsible for overseeing the state's Marijuana Enforcement Division shows that Colorado's 10 percent retail marijuana sales tax brought in slightly over $8.1 million statewide in April 2017, over $1 million more than the $6.94 million collected in April 2016 - but $2 million-plus less than what March brought in this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr yehoshooah adam 51,169
News Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord... Thu spytheweb 1
News Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh... Jun 17 Solarman 1
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jun 13 Kwamina Jones 18,469
Election Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 12 Tolisha 3
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Jun 9 PeeJay Singer 1,362
gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16) Jun 7 pitsnmutts 4
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,986,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC