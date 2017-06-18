Gardner doesn't see eye-to-eye with p...

Gardner doesn't see eye-to-eye with president on trade - Colorado needs beer cans

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

In this Thursday, March 5, 2015, file photo, Budweiser beer cans are seen at a concession stand at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Fla. In ordinary times, if there were an ordinary Republican in the Oval Office, there's be no need to comment on Colorado Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner's stand on foreign trade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake... 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 43
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Frankie Rizzo 51,499
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jun 24 Dept of State 18,470
News Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord... Jun 22 spytheweb 1
News Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh... Jun 17 Solarman 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 12 Tolisha 3
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Jun 9 PeeJay Singer 1,362
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,178 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC