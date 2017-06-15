Funding, growing budget helps Colorado Shakespeare Festival thrive heading into 60th year
A brewing pot of coffee propped on a stool was the first site greeting patrons entering the University of Colorado Theatre and Dance building on the inaugural day of rehearsals for the 60th annual Colorado Shakespeare Festival, and that about summed up the buzz in the air. In one room, the theater company circled up for the first read through of "The Taming of the Shrew."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|49 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,253
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|20 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|18,479
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Fri
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|Jun 7
|pitsnmutts
|5
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Elise R Gingerich
|581
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Jun 2
|pitsnmutts
|6,217
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC