Flimflam at the Colorado film office destroys its credibility

It is great fun to watch Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight" and know that much of it was shot in Colorado , even if in the fictive dream of the bloody drama the characters are in Wyoming. But, especially in a state like Colorado, where the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights hobbles budget-writers, it's long been reasonable to wonder whether it makes sense to give big tax breaks to millionaire Hollywood directors who decide to work here.

