Five Southeastern Colorado hospitals announce BridgeCare Network
There are more than 20,000 square miles in Southeastern Colorado and a new partnership will help connect the people in those communities to high quality health care. Mt. San Rafael Hospital in Trinidad, Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Southeast Colorado Hospital District in Springfield, and Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center in Walsenburg are proud to announce the formation of BridgeCare Health Network.
