Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's share of Colorado's energy to 24 percent

13 hrs ago

Solar and wind power for the first time accounted for 10 percent of a month's electricity generated in the U.S., according to a new report that also shows Colorado deriving nearly one-quarter of its electricity from those renewable sources. That's according to a U.S. Energy Information Administration report released this week that shows roughly 24 percent of all March electricity production in Colorado came from wind and solar.

