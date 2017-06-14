Dead Dog Fire Nearly 60% Contained

Dead Dog Fire Nearly 60% Contained

Dead Dog Fire Nearly 60% Contained Firefighters get the upper hand on a wildfire that's been burning out of control in Northwest Colorado. The Dead Dog Fire was nearly 60 percent contained as of Wednesday evening.

