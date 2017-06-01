DEA: Gang that sold millions worth of Colorado-grown pot outside state not unusual
Michael Stonehouse planned to build a close-knit community whose members would hold prayer meetings once a week - presumably when they weren't growing and packaging hundreds of pounds of pot each month. The Stonehouse operation was selling millions of dollars worth of pot across state lines, reaping profits higher than they could hope to earn doing legitimate business in Colorado, investigators say.
