DaVita CEO for governor? Candidacy wo...

DaVita CEO for governor? Candidacy would trigger a flood of cash and controversy

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

One of the most feared names in Colorado's early race for governor is a celebrity CEO with a cheerleader's disposition and a love of "The Three Musketeers." But the well-documented quirks of Kent Thiry, who leads the Denver-based dialysis giant DaVita Inc., belie the tools the 61-year-old multimillionaire from Englewood has at his disposal if he chooses to join the crowded field as a Republican candidate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Smokey 51,290
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Sat Dept of State 18,470
News Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord... Jun 22 spytheweb 1
News Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh... Jun 17 Solarman 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 12 Tolisha 3
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Jun 9 PeeJay Singer 1,362
gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16) Jun 7 pitsnmutts 4
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,056 • Total comments across all topics: 282,024,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC