DaVita CEO for governor? Candidacy would trigger a flood of cash and controversy
One of the most feared names in Colorado's early race for governor is a celebrity CEO with a cheerleader's disposition and a love of "The Three Musketeers." But the well-documented quirks of Kent Thiry, who leads the Denver-based dialysis giant DaVita Inc., belie the tools the 61-year-old multimillionaire from Englewood has at his disposal if he chooses to join the crowded field as a Republican candidate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Smokey
|51,290
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Dept of State
|18,470
|Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord...
|Jun 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|Jun 7
|pitsnmutts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC