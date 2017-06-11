Daniel Ramos: From a rural town to running the largest LGBTQ advocacy group in Colorado
He was growing up in Sterling in northeastern Colorado, a town he described as small, rural and conservative. As a Latino, his family was steeped in machismo culture and didn't understand what it meant to be gay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|55 min
|Truth
|50,255
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|22 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|18,479
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Fri
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|Jun 7
|pitsnmutts
|5
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Elise R Gingerich
|581
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Jun 2
|pitsnmutts
|6,217
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC