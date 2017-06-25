CTX sailor that went missing in Virginia, found in Colorado
A sailor from the Gatesville area that went missing in Norfolk, Virginia has been found safe according to his mother's Facebook page. Kathy Brady posted on Facebook that her son, Gage Brady, was found and that she was on her way to Colorado to pick him up.
