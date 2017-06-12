COLUMN: Colorado's Legislature solves a federal problem
There is a confluence of unfair debt collection, federalism and judicial restraint with connections to Colorado that provides an optimistic view of all three. At the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Gorsuch, a Colorado native, authored a unanimous opinion on the definition of "debt collector" in the 1977 federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 min
|cpeter1313
|50,678
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jun 13
|Kwamina Jones
|18,480
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Elise R Gingerich
|581
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Jun 2
|pitsnmutts
|6,217
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC