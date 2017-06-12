Colorado's steady snow-melting boosts water supplies while California faces flooding
While deep mountain snow combined with high temperatures caused California rivers to swell, Colorado officials on Monday downplayed flood risks saying much of the snow already has melted. Statewide snowpack in the major river basins hit 207 percent of the median - 332 percent in the South Platte River Basin and 288 percent in the Colorado River Basin, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service's latest survey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|53 min
|Wondering
|50,291
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|6 hr
|Tolisha
|3
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|18 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Elise R Gingerich
|18,479
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Elise R Gingerich
|581
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Jun 2
|pitsnmutts
|6,217
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC