Colorado's new gold rush: The 2018 governor's race

Big money doesn't cinch a race, but self-funding makes Jared Polis difficult for the stable of other primary candidates to catch Rep. Jared Polis joins veterans, servicemembers and aspiring recruits to call on Congress and President Barack Obama to move forward with immigration reform at the U.S. Capitol Nov. 12, 2014 in Washington, DC. The news conference participants called on Obama to 'go bold and go big' and to use his executive authority to reform immigratoin if Congress could not get the job done.

