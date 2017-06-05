Colorado workers now protected by Uni...

Colorado workers now protected by Uninsured Employer Act if injured

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denver Post

Gov. John Hickenlooper on Monday signed into law a measure that creates a fund for injured workers whose employers aren't insured. With the Uninsured Employer Act becoming law, the state will continue to fine employers without insurance, in the event of injuries in the workplace, but it will put the funds toward assisting injured workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Logic Analysis 50,070
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) 7 hr Going through it 18,476
gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16) 15 hr Elise R Gingerich 4
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Mon Elise R Gingerich 581
Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07) Jun 2 pitsnmutts 6,217
News Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15) May 15 swedenforever 2
News Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl May '17 ThomasA 4
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,613 • Total comments across all topics: 281,575,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC