Colorado workers now protected by Uninsured Employer Act if injured
Gov. John Hickenlooper on Monday signed into law a measure that creates a fund for injured workers whose employers aren't insured. With the Uninsured Employer Act becoming law, the state will continue to fine employers without insurance, in the event of injuries in the workplace, but it will put the funds toward assisting injured workers.
