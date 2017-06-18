Colorado Woman Finds Father After 40 ...

Colorado Woman Finds Father After 40 Years

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Colorado Woman Finds Father After 40 Years Despite years of missed memories, a Littleton woman and her biological father agree nothing will ever compare to Father's Day 2017. Team Sugarbee Peddles To Take The Sting Out Of MS Bike MS draws some 4,000 cyclist including teams that collect hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Colorado Chapter of the National MS Society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Frankie Rizzo 50,798
News Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh... Sat Solarman 1
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jun 13 Kwamina Jones 18,480
Election Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 12 Tolisha 3
gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16) Jun 12 Elise R Gingerich 6
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Jun 9 PeeJay Singer 1,362
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Jun 5 Elise R Gingerich 581
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,728 • Total comments across all topics: 281,861,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC