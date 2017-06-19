Colorado woman conquers Mount Everest

Colorado woman conquers Mount Everest

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

Excessive Heat Watch issued June 17 at 11:51PM MDT expiring June 23 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Garfield, Mesa For 45-year-old Wendy Gustin, of Golden, it was a bad break in her career that led to her standing atop the world, both figuratively and literally, and fulfilling a decade-long dream years before she ever planned to. Wendy trained for the most grueling trek imaginable, Mt Everest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 8 min Terra Firma 51,219
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) 6 hr Dept of State 18,470
News Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord... Thu spytheweb 1
News Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh... Jun 17 Solarman 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 12 Tolisha 3
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Jun 9 PeeJay Singer 1,362
gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16) Jun 7 pitsnmutts 4
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,950 • Total comments across all topics: 281,994,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC