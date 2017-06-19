Colorado woman conquers Mount Everest
Excessive Heat Watch issued June 17 at 11:51PM MDT expiring June 23 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Garfield, Mesa For 45-year-old Wendy Gustin, of Golden, it was a bad break in her career that led to her standing atop the world, both figuratively and literally, and fulfilling a decade-long dream years before she ever planned to. Wendy trained for the most grueling trek imaginable, Mt Everest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|8 min
|Terra Firma
|51,219
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|6 hr
|Dept of State
|18,470
|Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|1
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|Jun 7
|pitsnmutts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC