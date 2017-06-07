Colorado tech exec among those held i...

Colorado tech exec among those held inside Notre Dame

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A Colorado woman was among several hundred people held inside Notre Dame Cathedral after a man went after officers patrolling outside the Paris landmark. Kellyn Pot'Vin-Gorman, a tech executive from Westminster, told The Associated Press she was at the front of the line to enter the cathedral when she saw panicked people running in every direction Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 58 min Wondering 50,113
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) 4 hr pitsnmutts 18,478
gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16) 7 hr pitsnmutts 5
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Mon Elise R Gingerich 581
Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07) Jun 2 pitsnmutts 6,217
News Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15) May 15 swedenforever 2
News Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl May '17 ThomasA 4
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,793 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC