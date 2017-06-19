Colorado teachers trained to carry gu...

Colorado teachers trained to carry guns in classrooms

Los Angeles - Teachers in Colorado are being trained to use guns, which they will be allowed to carry in classrooms to fire back in the event of a school shooting. A group of 17 teachers and staff in Weld County are taking part in a three-day course this week organised by the conservative organisation Coloradans for Civil Liberties.

