Colorado teachers trained to carry guns in classrooms
Los Angeles - Teachers in Colorado are being trained to use guns, which they will be allowed to carry in classrooms to fire back in the event of a school shooting. A group of 17 teachers and staff in Weld County are taking part in a three-day course this week organised by the conservative organisation Coloradans for Civil Liberties.
