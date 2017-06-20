Colorado Supreme Court won't hear Ada...

Colorado Supreme Court won't hear Adams County's appeal over its pot tax battle with cities

9 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A medical marijuana customer counts out cash for a transaction at Native Roots in unincorporated Boulder County in this 2016 file photo. The Colorado Supreme Court this week declined to hear an appeal by Adams County over the validity of its recreational marijuana tax in three of its cities, raising questions about the fate of the nearly $2 million the county has brought in over the last two years from the levy.

Chicago, IL

