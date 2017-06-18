Colorado Supreme Court won't hear Ada...

Colorado Supreme Court won't hear Adams County marijuana tax...

Read more: Colorado Springs Independent

The Colorado Supreme Court won't hear a case that pits a Colorado county against three cities within its boundaries in a dispute over who has the authority to levy special sales taxes on retail marijuana. The decision, made June 19, means that the lower court's order against Adams County remains in place, though a new law will provide the legal guidance these jurisdictions need to proceed in a way agreeable to all the parties.

Chicago, IL

