Colorado sex offender with parole violation jumps to death in New York
Authorities say a man who jumped to his death from an 11th-floor apartment building in New York was a sex offender who was being taken into custody at the time for a parole violation. The Post-Standard reports that the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision issued a statement Wednesday night identifying the parolee as 37-year-old Jason Jock.
