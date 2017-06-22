Colorado sex offender with parole vio...

Colorado sex offender with parole violation jumps to death in New York

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Authorities say a man who jumped to his death from an 11th-floor apartment building in New York was a sex offender who was being taken into custody at the time for a parole violation. The Post-Standard reports that the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision issued a statement Wednesday night identifying the parolee as 37-year-old Jason Jock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord... 1 hr spytheweb 1
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Rodriguez 51,053
News Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh... Jun 17 Solarman 1
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jun 13 Kwamina Jones 18,469
Election Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 12 Tolisha 3
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Jun 9 PeeJay Singer 1,362
gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16) Jun 7 pitsnmutts 4
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,990 • Total comments across all topics: 281,952,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC