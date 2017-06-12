Colorado reviewing inspection reports from 16,000 oil and gas wells across state
Oil and gas operators are mostly complying with a statewide order from Gov. John Hickenlooper to identify and inspect any of their lines located near occupied buildings, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|32 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,852
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|4 hr
|Going through it
|18,469
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Fri
|pitsnmutts
|6,217
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Fri
|pitsnmutts
|577
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May '17
|colorado drop off
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC