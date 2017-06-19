Colorado researchers are putting micr...

Colorado researchers are putting microchips in rattlesnakes

9 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

If you hit the trails at North Table Mountain in Colorado's Jefferson County, you may spot a few snake researchers roaming around with you. The team from Adaptive Environmental Services is collaborating with Jefferson County Open Space to study the rattlesnakes - and they're using microchip tracking technology to do so, CBS Denver reported .

