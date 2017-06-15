Colorado Republican lawmaker referenc...

Colorado Republican lawmaker references shooting of congressman Steve Scalise in fundraising email

The top Republican in the Colorado House of Representatives is drawing national criticism after he referenced Wednesday's shooting of U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise in a fundraising pitch. In a fundraising email sent by the conservative Colorado Liberty PAC and signed by Minority Leader Patrick Neville, the Castle Rock lawmaker said he laid the blame for the shooting "squarely at the feet of 'tolerance-preaching progressives' and their accomplices in the media who allowed violent rhetoric to get so out of control."

