Colorado police, sheriffs say if Hick...

Colorado police, sheriffs say if Hickenlooper doesn't veto civil...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper after his State of the State address on the House chambers of the Capitol January 12, 2017. Law enforcement and local government groups across Colorado say hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in crime-fighting dollars could be lost if Gov. John Hickenlooper signs legislation that changes how officers and sheriff's deputies seize money and property suspected of being tied to illegal activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 min Frankie Rizzo 49,962
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) 4 hr pitsnmutts 580
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) 15 hr pitsnmutts 18,473
Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07) Jun 2 pitsnmutts 6,217
News Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15) May 15 swedenforever 2
News Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl May '17 ThomasA 4
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May '17 colorado drop off 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,386 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC