Colorado police officer accused of staging vehicle search to be disciplined
A Colorado police officer who is accused of re-enacting body camera footage of a vehicle search will receive undisclosed discipline by the Pueblo Police Department. The Pueblo Chieftain reports Police Chief Luis Velez announced Thursday that Seth Jensen will be disciplined, but said the extent of his punishment will not be released because the matter is a personnel investigation.
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|32 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,852
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|4 hr
|Going through it
|18,469
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Fri
|pitsnmutts
|6,217
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Fri
|pitsnmutts
|577
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May '17
|colorado drop off
|1
