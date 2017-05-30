Colorado police: Boy, 3, accidentally shoots younger brother
Police say a 3-year-old Colorado boy has accidentally shot and seriously wounded his 2-year-old brother, and a 30-year-old woman has been arrested. Colorado Springs Police Department spokesman Howard Black says the older boy found a weapon and was playing with it when the gun discharged on Saturday.
