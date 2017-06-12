Colorado officials give cold shoulder to Sessions request to let federal prosecutors target medic...
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants Congress to allow federal prosecutors to target legal medical marijuana providers. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants Congress to allow federal prosecutors to target legal medical marijuana providers, but Colorado officials and members of the state's congressional delegation say they like things the way they are.
