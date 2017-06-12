Colorado officials disciplined for ha...

Colorado officials disciplined for handling of allegations

13 hrs ago Read more: Newms360.com

Three University of Colorado officials, including its chancellor and football coach, have been disciplined for their handling of domestic violence allegations against a former assistant football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano will serve a 10-day suspension and athletic director Rich George and football coach Mike MacIntyre will each have to make $100,000 donations to domestic violence causes.

