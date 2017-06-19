Colorado Mental Health Institute pass...

Colorado Mental Health Institute passes inspection

The Pueblo Chieftain reports staff members were informed Thursday the hospital had passed an inspection by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, giving the institution conditional approval to keep receiving Medicare funds. Director of Behavioral Health at the Department of Human Services Nancy VanDeMark says there is no timetable for when the hospital might be inspected again.

