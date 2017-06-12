Colorado man suspected in Munich police shooting, German authorities say
Police block a street near a subway station in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Several people were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting early Tuesday at a Munich subway station, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 min
|cpeter1313
|50,356
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Tue
|Kwamina Jones
|18,480
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Tolisha
|3
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Elise R Gingerich
|581
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Jun 2
|pitsnmutts
|6,217
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC