Colorado lawmakers react to former FBI Director Comey's explosive testimony before Senate committee
Former FBI Director James Comey, center, departs after an open Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, to head to a closed session, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. Members of Colorado's congressional delegation raised alarm over different parts of former FBI Director James Comey's much-anticipated testimony Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Bernardo
|50,160
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Wed
|pitsnmutts
|18,478
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|Wed
|pitsnmutts
|5
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Elise R Gingerich
|581
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Jun 2
|pitsnmutts
|6,217
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May '17
|ThomasA
|4
