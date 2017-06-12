Colorado lawmakers divided over President Trump's Cuba reversal

President Donald Trump's announcement Friday that he plans to tighten restrictions on travel and trade with Cuba drew mixed reactions from Colorado lawmakers, with Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner voicing support and Democrats U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter calling the move "a mistake" and "shortsighted." "Effective immediately, I am canceling the last administration's completely one-sided deal with Cuba," Trump said at an appearance in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, although it turns out he is only rolling back some of the policies his predecessor put in place over the last year to open up relations with the communist country.

