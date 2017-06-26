Colorado jury acquits Army Green Bere...

Colorado jury acquits Army Green Beret who killed intruder

Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A jury in Colorado Springs has acquitted a U.S. Army Green Beret who shot and killed an intruder in his detached garage. The Gazette reports https://goo.gl/57BN8t jurors found 35-year-old Michael Joseph Galvin not guilty Monday of negligent homicide in the November 2015 death of Robert Carrigan.

