Colorado jury acquits Army Green Beret who killed intruder
A jury in Colorado Springs has acquitted a U.S. Army Green Beret who shot and killed an intruder in his detached garage. The Gazette reports https://goo.gl/57BN8t jurors found 35-year-old Michael Joseph Galvin not guilty Monday of negligent homicide in the November 2015 death of Robert Carrigan.
