Colorado humans are among the fittest...

Colorado humans are among the fittest in the country. Their pets? Not so much.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Tennis Anyone? Levi Eaves readies to hit a tennis ball for his dog, Morgan, and a couple of Morgan's friends Friday, January 13, 2012 at the Bear Creek Dog Park. Mark Reis, The Gazette It might seem logical that the states with the highest prevalence of overweight people would have the highest percentages of hefty pets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 40 min Frankie Rizzo 51,652
News Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake... 3 hr Wondering 84
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jun 24 Dept of State 18,470
News Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord... Jun 22 spytheweb 1
News Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh... Jun 17 Solarman 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 12 Tolisha 3
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Jun 9 PeeJay Singer 1,362
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,535 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC