Colorado hospital in jeopardy of losi...

Colorado hospital in jeopardy of losing Medicare status

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Federal regulators are threatening to cut off funding to the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo unless is resolves severe staff shortages that they say pose a serious threat to the health and safety of patients. The Pueblo Chieftain reports that the 449-bed hospital has until June 28 to comply with the directive or face losing its Medicare funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 56 min Respect71 50,239
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) 5 hr Elise R Gingerich 18,479
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Fri PeeJay Singer 1,362
gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16) Jun 7 pitsnmutts 5
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Jun 5 Elise R Gingerich 581
Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07) Jun 2 pitsnmutts 6,217
News Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15) May 15 swedenforever 2
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,485 • Total comments across all topics: 281,667,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC