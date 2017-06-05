Colorado hospital in jeopardy of losing Medicare status
Federal regulators are threatening to cut off funding to the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo unless is resolves severe staff shortages that they say pose a serious threat to the health and safety of patients. The Pueblo Chieftain reports that the 449-bed hospital has until June 28 to comply with the directive or face losing its Medicare funding.
