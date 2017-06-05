Colorado high court rules sex offenders can be forced to pay for rape kits
The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that sex offenders can be compelled to pay the hospital costs of performing sexual assault examinations of victims. The high court released its finding Monday in the cases of two sex offenders in Arapahoe and El Paso counties who contested court orders that they be charged for the examinations.
