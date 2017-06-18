Colorado health insurers quiet about 2018 participation in state exchange

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan holds up a copy of the American Health Care Act during a news conference with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy , left, and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden outside Ryan's office in the U.S. Capitol on March 7, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Facing a Monday deadline to file proposed 2018 plans with the state, major Colorado health insurers won't say whether they expect to raise premiums next year or even if they will participate in the state's health insurance exchange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.