Colorado Health and Ag Departments Hosting First Marijuana Employee Safety Course
The Colorado Department of Agriculture , Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Occupational Safety and Health Association are teaming up to host a health-and-safety course for marijuana employees this summer, as the industry continues to grow and add more workers. No, this isn't anything like Steven Seagal training an Arizona posse on gun safety in schools something that actually happened but a chance for employers and employees in a unique industry to receive safety training from nationally recognized authorities.
