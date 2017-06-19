Colorado governor: Refugees welcome n...

Colorado governor: Refugees welcome no matter what U.S. does

Read more: The Gazette

Colorado's governor, refugees and the volunteers who help them recreate their lives marked World Refugee Day on Tuesday with a state Capitol celebration tempered by a dose of uncertainty. Colorado's refugee arrivals are rapidly decreasing under a Trump administration order that more than halved the number of displaced people who are being allowed in the U.S. this year.

Chicago, IL

