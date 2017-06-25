Colorado dad aims to ban smartphone sales to preteens
A Colorado father is petitioning to make the sale of smartphones for children under 13 illegal in his state after witnessing his young sons' addictive behaviors toward the technology. "One of my sons, I took it away, and it was a pretty dramatic, very violent outburst," said Dr. Timothy J. Farnum, a father of five who is an anesthesiologist by training.
