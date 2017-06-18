Colorado Considers Ban On Preteens Ow...

Colorado Considers Ban On Preteens Owning Cell Phones

A campaign in Colorado seeks to stop kids under 13 years of age from spending too much time on smartphones by banning retailers from selling smartphones for use by children. "Eventually kids are going to get phones and join the world, and I think we all know that, but little children, there's just no good that comes from that," Tim Farnum, a Denver-area anesthesiologist told The Coloradoan .

