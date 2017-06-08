Colorado coal jobs drop to less than 1,000 as Tri-State New Horizon mine shuts
A coal train makes its way through the town of Hotchkiss, Colorado after getting its load from the West Elk Mine, March 8, 2017. The West Elk Mine's corporate owner Arch Coal has recently pulled out of bankruptcy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|33 min
|Wondering
|50,185
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Wed
|pitsnmutts
|18,478
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|Wed
|pitsnmutts
|5
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Elise R Gingerich
|581
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Jun 2
|pitsnmutts
|6,217
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May '17
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC