Colorado Air Quality Control Commission to meet June 15 in Fort Morgan
The Colorado Air Quality Control Commission will hold an extensive public comment session at 7 p.m. June 15 in the City Council chambers at Fort Morgan's historic City Hall, located at 110 Main St. Residents, government and elected officials, and interest group representatives throughout the region are encouraged to attend and provide their perspectives on air quality. The meeting will conclude no later than 9 p.m., or earlier if all who want to speak have had a chance to do so.
