Chronic slide on Highway 66 to be fixed this summer
Oregon Department of Transportation's Gary Leaming says Highway 66- also known as Green Springs Highway - has suffered from a slide near milepost 12 for years. While they've already tried to fix it four times this spring, Leaming says they're still losing the highway every time they put asphalt on it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,962
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|pitsnmutts
|580
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|15 hr
|pitsnmutts
|18,473
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Jun 2
|pitsnmutts
|6,217
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May '17
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May '17
|colorado drop off
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC