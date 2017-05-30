Chronic slide on Highway 66 to be fix...

Chronic slide on Highway 66 to be fixed this summer

Oregon Department of Transportation's Gary Leaming says Highway 66- also known as Green Springs Highway - has suffered from a slide near milepost 12 for years. While they've already tried to fix it four times this spring, Leaming says they're still losing the highway every time they put asphalt on it.

