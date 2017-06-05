Caribou Ranch, famed Boulder County recording studio, to be inducted into Colorado Music Hall of ...
The famed Caribou Ranch recording studio in the foothills near Nederland will be inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame this August with a long-in-the-works tribute concert featuring Garth Brooks and fellow inductee - and onetime Boulder resident - Joe Walsh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Logic Analysis
|50,070
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|7 hr
|Going through it
|18,476
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|15 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|4
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Elise R Gingerich
|581
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Jun 2
|pitsnmutts
|6,217
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May '17
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC