Boulder-Area Theater Companies Announ...

Boulder-Area Theater Companies Announce Project Addressing Rape...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Two Boulder-area professional theater companies have received a $30,000 grant from the Boulder Arts Commission to collaborate on an untested, never-before-tried audience engagement effort to bring new audiences to the theater. "The War on Women: A Cross-Company Exploration" is a partnership between square product theatre and Local Theater Company .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 19 min Frankie Rizzo 50,878
News Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh... Jun 17 Solarman 1
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jun 13 Kwamina Jones 18,480
Election Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 12 Tolisha 3
gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16) Jun 12 Elise R Gingerich 6
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Jun 9 PeeJay Singer 1,362
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Jun 5 Elise R Gingerich 581
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,986 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC