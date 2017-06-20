BLM's Colorado chief in new post
An interim state director will head the Colorado state office of the Bureau of Land Management after July 10, when the current director, Ruth Welch, moves to a new position in the Bureau of Reclamation. Welch was reassigned to become director of policy and administration for the national office of the Bureau of Reclamation, which is in Denver.
